Massive winter storm freezes U.S. and strands travelers

The extreme winter storm and Arctic outbreak hammering swaths of North America have left many parts of the U.S. facing frigid temperatures and travel nightmares.

The big picture: Much of the country woke up on Christmas Eve to cold temperatures, power outages, travel delays, and dangerous — even deadly — weather conditions.

What we're seeing: The winter storm that swept through the United States late this week is now mostly affecting the northern Midwest and Northeast as it rages into Canada.

At least 15 people have died from the massive storm, CNN reports.

The city of Buffalo, New York, is in the midst of a historic blizzard, which has brought record-breaking snowfall and zero visibility. Thousands are without power and many vehicles were stranded in the snow.

"Enhancement from the ice-free Great Lakes will aid in producing 2-4 foot totals in favored snow belts," the National Weather Service said in a bulletin Saturday.

"In some spots, the wind gusts could approach or exceed 60 MPH resulting in damage and power outages," the NWS added.

Power outages across the country

More than 1.5 million customers woke up without power on Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us. By 12:45pm, that number fell to about 1 million.

North Carolina had the highest number of outages with around 300,000 homes in the dark. The state has been experiencing "emergency outages" as extremely cold temperatures have created "high energy demand," Duke Energy said Saturday.

Flight delays and cancellations amid holiday travel

Travel problems are happening all over the country as many Americans try to reach friends and family for Christmas. There were thousands of flight delays and cancellations on Saturday, with more expected throughout the busy holiday weekend.

"Dangerously cold wind chills across much of the central and eastern U.S. this holiday weekend," the NWS said. "The life-threatening cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travelers that become stranded, individuals that work outside, livestock and domestic pets."

On Friday, four people died in a 46-vehicle pile-up in Ohio caused by the extreme weather, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Winter storm freezes U.S.

The sprawling winter storm brought damaging winds and frigid temperatures to the U.S. this week, downing trees and power lines and bringing life-threatening conditions to many areas across the nation.

Areas ranging from the Plains to the Gulf Coast and Midwest saw historic temperature drops. By Friday morning, more than 350 million Americans were under some type of winter weather warning, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

"Temperatures will be 25 to 35 degrees below average from east of the Rockies to the Appalachians," NWS said Saturday.

Winter storm endgame

Most areas should begin to thaw Monday as the winter weather rushes through the Northeast. Buffalo, for example, has a blizzard warning in effect until Sunday.

Melting snowpack could cause inland and coastal flooding for the Northeast as heavy rain could fall on existing snow, according to NWS.

The NWS advises people to stay indoors amid the wintry weather. But, if travel is necessary, the NWS urges people to dress “in layers, covering as much exposed areas of skin as possible and pack winter safety kits in your vehicles.”

“In some areas, being outdoors could lead to frostbite in minutes,” the NWS said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details about forecasted weather conditions.

