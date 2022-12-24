A member of the media battles snow on December 23, 2022 in Hamburg, NY. Photo: John Normile/Getty Images

The city of Buffalo is seeing one of the most extreme blizzards in its history, bringing dangerous winter weather to upstate New York amid the holiday weekend.

The big picture: The extreme winter storm that's plagued much of the country this week brought blizzard warnings and "very heavy lake effect snow" to the Buffalo area, spawning potentially deadly conditions amid the busy holiday travel period.

The blizzard has left people stranded on the road with zero visibility and led to thousands of power outages in the area.

The storm has already shattered the area's daily snowfall record, with 22.3 inches on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The old record for the date was 12.6 inches in 1976.

What they're saying: "In Buffalo, this storm will likely at least jump near the top of the list of worst blizzards in the city’s history, if not even becoming the worst," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said Friday.

With a countywide driving ban in place, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urged residents to stay home and inside. He also offered suggestions to residents on how to stay warm without power.

"There's no reason to be outside," Poloncarz said, per the Buffalo News.

Driving the news: At least 47,000 people are without power in the Buffalo and Niagara area, the Buffalo News reported.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport had already seen 80 flight cancellations as of Saturday morning. The airport had zero visibility on Friday, per the NWS.

Winds of about 70 miles per hour whipped through the area Friday and overnight, the NWS said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard to Erie County on Friday to assist residents with the storm.

What we're seeing: Blizzard conditions "will make travel impossible" for the Niagara area, the NWS said Saturday morning.

"There are numerous vehicles stranded on the roadways," the NWS said, and 911 operators have been flooded with calls, per the Buffalo News.

Ambulances needed three hours to reach hospitals on Saturday, Poloncarz of Erie County said.

Sub-zero and single-digit temperatures froze the area, bringing "widespread dangerous wind chills" and "brutal cold" to Buffalo, the NWS said Friday night.

What's next: The storm isn't over yet. The NWS said Saturday will be "plenty windy for blizzard conditions through the day."

The blizzard warning remains in effect for Buffalo until Sunday morning.

Flashback: Buffalo experienced a deadly historic storm in late November that shattered daily records and blanketed much of the surrounding areas, Axios reported at the time.

More from Axios:

Monster winter storm and Arctic blast disrupt holiday travel across U.S.

"Historic" winter storm and Arctic blast sweep across the U.S.

"Life-threatening" cold, bomb cyclone blizzard to sweep U.S. this week