Citizens shovel snow in Buffalo, New York, on Monday. Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden approved New York's emergency declaration request in response to the destructive winter storm that's claimed at least 28 lives in the state's west, per a White House statement Monday night.

Driving the news: In granting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's disaster request, Biden also ordered federal assistance "to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from a severe winter storm beginning on December 23, 2022, and continuing," the White House said.

Photo: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul/Twitter

Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts with "the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures," the statement added.

The big picture: At least 27 people in Buffalo were confirmed to have died in what Hochul described as the most "devastating storm in Buffalo's long storied history."

Authorities said another person was found dead in the Niagara County town of Lockport, apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning.

What to expect: "Lingering cold air will continue to support accumulating lake snows east and northeast of both lakes overnight and Tuesday," the National Weather Service's Buffalo office said in a forecast discussion Monday night.

After that, "a marked pattern change" will see significant warming through the remainder of the week, with high temperatures for most areas Friday through New Years Day expected to "reach into the 50s," the NWS said.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.