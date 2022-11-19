Historic storm blankets part of New York in over 60 inches of snow

Tom Dee uses a shovel to dig out after a snowstorm around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs on Nov. 18, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. Photo: John Normile/Getty Images

Snow continues to pummel Buffalo, New York, amid a historic storm that’s pounded the region with piles of snow.

Why it matters: The major storm is breaking daily records for snowfall already and more snow is predicted throughout the weekend.

The storm has led to road closures, flight cancellations and driving bans in western New York state, CNN reports.

Details: The max amount of snowfall reported so far in a particular area is 66 inches in Orchard Park, a village in Erie County, New York, according to the NWS.

On Saturday morning, more than 13.9 inches fell by 4 a.m. at the Buffalo airport, the National Weather Service said. This set a daily record for Nov. 19, which was previously 7.6 inches set in 2014.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Friday night at least two residents of the county died from cardiac events “related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing.”

What we’re seeing: Parking lots, fields and city streets were covered in heavy snow by Saturday morning. At the NWS Buffalo office, more than 17 inches of snow fell overnight.

A man cleans the sidewalk following a snowstorm in Buffalo, New York on Nov. 18, 2022. Photo: Joshua Thermidor for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A snow plow clears the street in Buffalo, New York on Nov. 18, 2022. Photo: Joshua Thermidor for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Golden Retriever plays in the snow during an intense snowstorm on Nov. 18, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. Photo: John Normile/Getty Images

A snow plow clears the remnants of a snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, on Nov. 18, 2022. Photo: Joshua Thermidor for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A loader digs out a parking lot after an intense snowstorm in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs on Nov. 18, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. Photo: John Normile/Getty Images

A group works to free a car stuck in the snow after a snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, on Nov. 18, 2022. Photo: Joshua Thermidor for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Snow piles up after an intense snowstorm around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs on Nov. 18, 2022. Photo: John Normile/Getty Images

Zoom out: Already, this has become the third “snowiest November month” in history for the area, the NWS said, as 29.3 inches fell by Saturday morning. The record is held by the year 2000, which saw 45.6 inches of snow by this time.

The storm could rank among the top 10 of such events in Buffalo, Axios reported.

Context: The snowfall arrived amid a rare weather pattern that’s caused frigid air to head southward from Canada, hitting the lower United States, Axios previously reported. Strong winds caused an extreme lake effect snow event that hit Buffalo and created the storm.

Thought bubble via Andrew Freedman: These snow bands will oscillate based on the wind direction as cold air blows over the unusually mild waters of the Great Lakes, picks up moisture and dumps it over land in the form of snow.

What we’re watching: A lake-effect snow warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon, so this won’t let up yet, according to the NWS.

Thanksgiving travel may be disrupted. NWS said that “travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”

