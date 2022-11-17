Weather map showing the unusual high pressure dome over Alaska, and cold air across the Lower 48 states. Image: Weatherbell.com

A rare weather pattern is causing pre-Thanksgiving frigid air to dive southward from Canada and across the Lower 48 states, setting up a "crippling" lake effect snowstorm in the Buffalo, New York, area.

The big picture: An anomalously strong ridge of high pressure parked over Alaska is causing the jet stream to buckle, opening the refrigerator door from the Arctic.

Such record-strong high-pressure ridges have been observed with greater frequency as the planet warms overall, paradoxically leading to cold weather outbreaks in some cases.

Temperatures are running between 10 and 20°F below average across the Midwest, Plains, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Threat level: With strong winds blowing across the Great Lakes, an extreme lake effect snow event is now underway. Bands of snow with accumulations of more than 3 inches per hour are expected downwind of Lake Erie in particular, through Sunday.

The snowfall could be "crippling," the National Weather Service warns, with many areas seeing 3 feet or more. This is likely to include the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, and peak amounts could hit 50 inches, the NWS predicts.

With cold air blowing from southwest to northeast across the comparably mild, unfrozen lake waters, the atmosphere has become unstable, giving rise to instances of thundersnow.

The NWS is expecting the highest snowfall totals to be across the Buffalo metro area or locations just to the south, depending on the wind direction.

The snowfall from this event could break the daily snowfall record for Friday, which is 8.2 inches, and the greatest November daily snowfall record, which occurred in November 2000, and added up to 24.9 inches, the NWS stated in an online forecast discussion.

Map showing the NWS forecast for storm total snowfall, including the prediction for nearly 50 iches in Buffalo. Image: NWS

This snowstorm is likely to rank among Buffalo's top 10 such events on record.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Buffalo and Watertown areas due to the coming snow starting at 4pm ET on Thursday, with the closure of a nearly 200-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway

Cold is the big story elsewhere

By the numbers: In Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and parts of Colorado, temperatures are running close to 40°F below average for this time of year on Thursday. Nearly the entire country is colder than average on Thursday, with January-like weather invading the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

A total of 238 million Americans saw temperatures at or below 32°F on Thursday morning, according to the NWS.

Dozens of cold weather records are likely to be set from the Rockies to the Plains and Midwest, on to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the end of the coming weekend.

Context: Cold weather outbreaks such as this one are becoming less intense and frequent as the climate warms due to human emissions of greenhouse gases. However, they will still occur in a warmer world, studies show.