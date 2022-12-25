25 mins ago - Economy & Business
Flight cancelations continue into Christmas Day
U.S. air travel continues to be snarled on Christmas Day, even as the massive winter storm system has moved on.
By the numbers: More than 1,700 flights within, to or from the U.S. have been canceled as of 1:40 pm ET, according to FlightAware.
- More than 4,000 other such flights were delayed.
- 3,488 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday, Dec. 24, which is a much busier travel day, while 175 already are canceled for Monday, Dec. 26.
- The most impacted U.S. airport is Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, which is the arrival location for 121 canceled flights and the departure spot for 97 canceled flights.
- Denver International Airport places second in both categories.
The big picture: This is a travel network trying to get back up to speed, as the storm left behind frigid air and a deadly lake effect blizzard in Buffalo.
