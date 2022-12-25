U.S. air travel continues to be snarled on Christmas Day, even as the massive winter storm system has moved on.

By the numbers: More than 1,700 flights within, to or from the U.S. have been canceled as of 1:40 pm ET, according to FlightAware.

More than 4,000 other such flights were delayed.

3,488 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday, Dec. 24, which is a much busier travel day, while 175 already are canceled for Monday, Dec. 26.

The most impacted U.S. airport is Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, which is the arrival location for 121 canceled flights and the departure spot for 97 canceled flights.

Denver International Airport places second in both categories.

The big picture: This is a travel network trying to get back up to speed, as the storm left behind frigid air and a deadly lake effect blizzard in Buffalo.

