25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Flight cancelations continue into Christmas Day

Dan Primack
Traveler in front of flight status board.

Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

U.S. air travel continues to be snarled on Christmas Day, even as the massive winter storm system has moved on.

By the numbers: More than 1,700 flights within, to or from the U.S. have been canceled as of 1:40 pm ET, according to FlightAware.

  • More than 4,000 other such flights were delayed.
  • 3,488 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday, Dec. 24, which is a much busier travel day, while 175 already are canceled for Monday, Dec. 26.
  • The most impacted U.S. airport is Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, which is the arrival location for 121 canceled flights and the departure spot for 97 canceled flights.
  • Denver International Airport places second in both categories.

The big picture: This is a travel network trying to get back up to speed, as the storm left behind frigid air and a deadly lake effect blizzard in Buffalo.

