4 reasons Shohei Ohtani should come to Seattle

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels during the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle in July. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Seattleites have made it clear how much they'd love for baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani to sign with the Mariners, chanting "Come to Seattle!" repeatedly when he stepped up to the plate at the MLB All-Star Game in July. Well, Emerald City, now's our chance.

What's happening: Ohtani is considering offers from several teams, and his agents have said he will take time this weekend to make a decision, Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann writes.

Ohtani will undoubtedly get the biggest contract in baseball history, so his decision to relocate will be about more than just money.

Here are a few reasons why Ohtani should head to Seattle.

1) Passionate fans. After keeping their spirits up through a 21-year playoff drought, Mariners fans are always looking for a reason to cheer — and you know they'll stick with you in good times and bad. (Plus, we don't have a men's basketball team to cheer for at the moment.)

Ohtani himself said the enthusiastic reception he got in Seattle in July was "very impressive."

Seattleites have been wooing Ohtani for months. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

2) He apparently doesn't mind rain. Ohtani said he's spent a couple of offseasons — which roughly correspond to some of Seattle's darkest and rainiest months — in Seattle and found it "beautiful."

Just wait until he's here for a full Seattle summer — those glorious (and hopefully non-smoky) six weeks from July to mid-August. Who wouldn't trade LA's desert weather for that?

3) Julio could use a buddy. Can you imagine what the Mariners could do with star slugger Julio Rodríguez and Ohtani both on the roster?

With the team having locked down Rodríguez for the long term, Ohtani can know he'll have a lasting partner in awesomeness.

4) Ichiro was here. Ichiro Suzuki, one of Ohtani's idols, spent more of his career in Seattle than anywhere else. Why not follow in his footsteps?

The bottom line: Seattle's pitch is strong, with MLB.com predicting last month that Ohtani will ultimately sign with the Mariners.

Like everyone else, we're awaiting his decision with bated breath.

