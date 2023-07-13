34 mins ago - Sports

Photos: MLB All-Star Week wraps up in Seattle

Christine Clarridge
Julio Rodriguez looks over his shoulder while moving on the baseball field with the crowd blurred in the background. He has a helmet and All-Star Jersey on.

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners reacts to working a walk in the ninth inning during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After nine straight losses to the American League, the National League won the 93rd MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, wrapping up a week of baseball festivities in Seattle. Among the highlights:

  • Los Angeles' starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who will be a free agent soon, got a lot of love from the Emerald City and was greeted with cheers and the chant "Come to Seattle" from the minute he stepped into the batter's box.
  • Though Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby, Seattle's Julio Rodríguez made history in his hometown ballpark, scoring a record 41 home runs in the first round.
  • Lou Piniella, who was the Mariners' manager from 1993 to 2002, got a rousing ovation as he exited his former home dugout. The two-time winner of the American League's Manager of the Year Award led the Mariners to a record-tying 116 wins in 2001.
Fans mill outside T-Mobile Park, which is decorated in a banner that says All-Star Game 2023.
Fans wait for the gates to open for Tuesdays All-Star Game. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
A man wearing a Ken Griffey jersey holds a girl on his shoulders who is wearing a Julio Rodriguez jersey as other fans walk by them on the sidewalk.
Fans are seen outside prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Young people hang off a net while screaming amid a crowd of baseball fans.
Young fans scream for players to come sign autographs at T-Mobile Park on July 8. Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images
A person in a green jersey and red hat holds a sign that says "Shohei Otani is more important than work."
A fan holds a sign during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Players in white and red jerseys high five on the diamond during a night time game.
Narvin Booker Jr. of Mississippi Valley State University celebrates with teammates after the HBCU Swingman Classic, which kicked off All-Star Week events in Seattle last Friday. Photo: Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Fans are shown holding "draft" T-shirts that they swing around.
Fans wave draft towels during the 2023 MLB Draft at Lumen Field on July 9, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Lumen Field is shown lit up and with the Seattle Mariners logo as a crowd looks on at screens.
A general view of the stage as the Seattle Mariners select Johnny Farmelo during the MLB Draft at Lumen Field on Sunday. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
