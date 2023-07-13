Photos: MLB All-Star Week wraps up in Seattle

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners reacts to working a walk in the ninth inning during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After nine straight losses to the American League, the National League won the 93rd MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, wrapping up a week of baseball festivities in Seattle. Among the highlights:

Los Angeles' starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who will be a free agent soon, got a lot of love from the Emerald City and was greeted with cheers and the chant "Come to Seattle" from the minute he stepped into the batter's box.

Though Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby, Seattle's Julio Rodríguez made history in his hometown ballpark, scoring a record 41 home runs in the first round.

Lou Piniella, who was the Mariners' manager from 1993 to 2002, got a rousing ovation as he exited his former home dugout. The two-time winner of the American League's Manager of the Year Award led the Mariners to a record-tying 116 wins in 2001.

Fans wait for the gates to open for Tuesdays All-Star Game. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Fans are seen outside prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Young fans scream for players to come sign autographs at T-Mobile Park on July 8. Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

A fan holds a sign during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Narvin Booker Jr. of Mississippi Valley State University celebrates with teammates after the HBCU Swingman Classic, which kicked off All-Star Week events in Seattle last Friday. Photo: Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Fans wave draft towels during the 2023 MLB Draft at Lumen Field on July 9, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner/Getty Images