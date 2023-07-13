Photos: MLB All-Star Week wraps up in Seattle

After nine straight losses to the American League, the National League won the 93rd MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, wrapping up a week of baseball festivities in Seattle. Among the highlights:
Los Angeles' starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who will be a free agent soon, got a lot of love from the Emerald City and was greeted with cheers and the chant "Come to Seattle" from the minute he stepped into the batter's box.
Though Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby, Seattle's Julio Rodríguez made history in his hometown ballpark, scoring a record 41 home runs in the first round.
Lou Piniella, who was the Mariners' manager from 1993 to 2002, got a rousing ovation as he exited his former home dugout. The two-time winner of the American League's Manager of the Year Award led the Mariners to a record-tying 116 wins in 2001.