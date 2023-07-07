As part of the All-Star Week festivities, Visit Seattle has sponsored murals on the Seattle Monorail pillars, including this one of Julio Rodriguez. Photo: Visit Seattle/ Rachael Jones

Much of the action for Major League Baseball's All-Star Week, which is being hosted in Seattle over the next five days, involves ticketed events, including tonight's HBCU Swingman Classic and next week's All-Star Game. But there's plenty else to do around town even if you don't have reserved seats.

Marc Jones, the director of marketing for Seattle Center, said the goal was to create "free activities that people can enjoy in conjunction with all the All-Star fun happening throughout the city."

Outside the stadiums

Outside T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field, there are free outdoor activities from Friday through Tuesday, including food trucks, batting cages, a DJ and entertainment stage, and a baseball diamond for kids to play on. (Any kid that plays on that diamond gets a free bat and ball set.)

Around Pioneer Square

Murals: Art installations, including murals, are set up in the Railspur Public Art Alley outside 419 Occidental Ave. South.

"All-Star Alley" will include baseball-themed artworks and interactive performances from Thursday, July 6 through Tuesday, July 11.

Outdoor roller skating: From Saturday, July 8 to Saturday, July 15, Occidental Square will be home to a popup rollerskating rink. Skates are available for use and skating is free. Rink hours are 11am-6pm.

Arcade games: Starting at 10am Saturday and Sunday, '80s and '90s arcade games will be set up in Occidental Square. A DJ will also be playing music.

Beer garden: Hours are 11am-6pm from Saturday, July 8 to Tuesday, July 11. This, too, will be set up in Occidental Square.

Mini-golf: Available from 11am-6pm on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11 in Occidental Square.

Face painting: From 4-6 pm on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11 in Occidental Square.

At Seattle Center

Drone show: On Sunday, July 9, hundreds of lighted drones will put on a show high above Seattle Center, forming baseball-themed images and scenes of Seattle in the sky. The 18-minute show is free and starts at 10pm. Organizers suggest viewing the show from the International Fountain Lawn in the middle of Seattle Center.

Outdoor movies: Seattle Center's Mural Amphitheater will show baseball-themed outdoor movies as part of the festivities.

At 9:30pm Monday, July 10, the movie will be "The Sandlot."

At 9:30pm Tuesday, July 11, it will be "A League of Their Own."

Plus: Downtown visitors — or locals — can admire the murals of baseball players and fans painted on the pillars that support the Seattle Monorail along Fifth Avenue.