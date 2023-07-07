Don't have All-Star Game tickets? Here are free events to check out
Much of the action for Major League Baseball's All-Star Week, which is being hosted in Seattle over the next five days, involves ticketed events, including tonight's HBCU Swingman Classic and next week's All-Star Game. But there's plenty else to do around town even if you don't have reserved seats.
- Marc Jones, the director of marketing for Seattle Center, said the goal was to create "free activities that people can enjoy in conjunction with all the All-Star fun happening throughout the city."
Outside the stadiums
Outside T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field, there are free outdoor activities from Friday through Tuesday, including food trucks, batting cages, a DJ and entertainment stage, and a baseball diamond for kids to play on. (Any kid that plays on that diamond gets a free bat and ball set.)
Around Pioneer Square
Murals: Art installations, including murals, are set up in the Railspur Public Art Alley outside 419 Occidental Ave. South.
- "All-Star Alley" will include baseball-themed artworks and interactive performances from Thursday, July 6 through Tuesday, July 11.
Outdoor roller skating: From Saturday, July 8 to Saturday, July 15, Occidental Square will be home to a popup rollerskating rink. Skates are available for use and skating is free. Rink hours are 11am-6pm.
Arcade games: Starting at 10am Saturday and Sunday, '80s and '90s arcade games will be set up in Occidental Square. A DJ will also be playing music.
Beer garden: Hours are 11am-6pm from Saturday, July 8 to Tuesday, July 11. This, too, will be set up in Occidental Square.
Mini-golf: Available from 11am-6pm on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11 in Occidental Square.
Face painting: From 4-6 pm on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11 in Occidental Square.
At Seattle Center
Drone show: On Sunday, July 9, hundreds of lighted drones will put on a show high above Seattle Center, forming baseball-themed images and scenes of Seattle in the sky. The 18-minute show is free and starts at 10pm. Organizers suggest viewing the show from the International Fountain Lawn in the middle of Seattle Center.
Outdoor movies: Seattle Center's Mural Amphitheater will show baseball-themed outdoor movies as part of the festivities.
- At 9:30pm Monday, July 10, the movie will be "The Sandlot."
- At 9:30pm Tuesday, July 11, it will be "A League of Their Own."
Plus: Downtown visitors — or locals — can admire the murals of baseball players and fans painted on the pillars that support the Seattle Monorail along Fifth Avenue.
