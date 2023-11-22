While China has suggested it may soon send more giant pandas to the U.S., they're unlikely to come to a zoo in the Seattle area.
Driving the news: Officials at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma told Axios they have no plans to host any of the rare animals, citing the cost and space they require.
Why it matters: Pandas are big tourist draws, and even skeptical zoo administrators acknowledge they have a "high quotient of cute." But they can be a pricey proposition.
What they're saying: "Pandas are very expensive and we do not have space to care for them," Whitney DalBalcon, a spokesperson for Point Defiance Zoo, told Axios.
Besides the cost of building a new facility to house the animals, DalBalcon cited the annual fees to the Chinese government to host them, hiring extra staff to care for them, and meeting their dietary needs.
Similarly, Woodland Park Zoo officials said in a statement that giant pandas are "not in any of the zoo's current near-term plans."
"We understand it would be an investment of tens of millions of dollars," wrote Gigi Allianic, a spokesperson for Woodland Park Zoo, in an email to Axios.
Between the lines: To host a panda, a U.S. zoo must pay the Chinese government fees of up to $1 million per animal per year, usually for a lease of 10 years or more. The money helps pay for panda conservation efforts.
Zoos have reported losing money hosting the animals — not just because of the rental costs, but also to keep them supplied with enough bamboo, which makes up most of their diet.