Seattle may have a reputation as a foodie, vegan, health-conscious place to eat, but our Uber Eats orders show we still like apple pie and burritos.

Driving the news: Spicier foods, fewer onions and a rise in non-alcoholic beverages are among national trends noted in the food delivery service's 2023 "cravings" report.

Across the country, the most ordered items are French fries, garlic naan, pad Thai, miso soup and California rolls.

Zoom in: In Seattle, the most popular item is Chipotle's burrito bowl, per Uber Eats data shared with Axios.

​The most popular condiment: fire sauce.

Most frequent special instruction: no utensils. (Same as Portland.)

7-Eleven's Big Bite hot dog is the most popular order from a convenience store and Gushers are our most requested candy.

Most popular booze: Tito's Handmade Vodka.

The most expensive order of the year was placed at Harbor City Restaurant for $888.85.

Of note: While no one in Seattle asked cooks to "squeeze the meat" like Portland did, residents did ask for a side of shredded lettuce instead of rice, six extra salad dressings and "cheddar cheese only."

The intrigue: The most popular non-food items ordered were toilet paper, Plan B emergency contraceptive and COVID-19 tests, per the report.