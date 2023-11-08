What Seattle orders on Uber Eats
Seattle may have a reputation as a foodie, vegan, health-conscious place to eat, but our Uber Eats orders show we still like apple pie and burritos.
Driving the news: Spicier foods, fewer onions and a rise in non-alcoholic beverages are among national trends noted in the food delivery service's 2023 "cravings" report.
- Across the country, the most ordered items are French fries, garlic naan, pad Thai, miso soup and California rolls.
Zoom in: In Seattle, the most popular item is Chipotle's burrito bowl, per Uber Eats data shared with Axios.
- The most popular condiment: fire sauce.
- Most frequent special instruction: no utensils. (Same as Portland.)
- 7-Eleven's Big Bite hot dog is the most popular order from a convenience store and Gushers are our most requested candy.
- Most popular booze: Tito's Handmade Vodka.
The most expensive order of the year was placed at Harbor City Restaurant for $888.85.
Of note: While no one in Seattle asked cooks to "squeeze the meat" like Portland did, residents did ask for a side of shredded lettuce instead of rice, six extra salad dressings and "cheddar cheese only."
The intrigue: The most popular non-food items ordered were toilet paper, Plan B emergency contraceptive and COVID-19 tests, per the report.
