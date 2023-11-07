Share on email (opens in new window)

Uber is studying us.

The food delivery service's recent "cravings" report lists cities where people say please and thank you most often (San Francisco) and tip most generously (Olympia).

We did not make the top three in either of those rankings, but data Uber shared with Axios gets into perhaps a just-as-revealing Portland-quirky detail.

Apple pie is the most requested dessert of Portland Uber users.

The most popular condiment is Fire sauce.

Most frequent special instruction: No utensils. (Same as Seattle.)

7-Eleven's steak and cheese taquito is the most popular order from a convenience store.

Among the most unique special requests — to squeeze the meat.

"Please make sure to squeeze the extra grease out of the meat. No greasy soggy tacos."

The most expensive Uber order in Portland was $1017.95 — for buffalo wings.