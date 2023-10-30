Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) is embraced by a teammate after scoring the game-winning goal in the victory over the LA Galaxy on Oct. 4 that clinched the postseason berth. Photo: Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If grief over the Mariners' disappointing season or a long-lasting grudge for the loss of the SuperSonics make it simply too painful to tune into the World Series or celebrate the new NBA season, turn your attention to the Sounders.

Driving the news: No. 2 seed Seattle Sounders FC head into Round One of the MLS Playoffs against seventh-seed FC Dallas at Lumen Field Monday night.

Why it matters: Seattle goes into the showdown with arguably the best defensive team in the West, according to MLS Soccer News, and an eager offense that's scored multiple goals in five of the team's last eight games.

How to watch: As of Monday morning (WILL CK), you could still get tickets ($61) for the 6pm game online or by calling 877-657-4625.

Catch up quick: This will be the sixth time The Rave Green have faced FC Dallas in the playoffs.

The last three times, in 2016, 2019 and 2020, the Sounders won against Dallas and went on to play for the MLS Cup, winning it in 2016 and 2019.

The club has only missed the playoffs once in its 15-year history.

Be smart: The league has a new format this year that increased the number of teams in the playoff from 14 to 18 and increased the number of games in the first round from one to a best-of-3 series.

There won't be overtime if a match is tied at the end of regulation. Instead, teams will alternate penalty kicks until there is a winner.

The first team to win two matches will advance.

Four teams from the league's two conferences will advance to the semifinals.

Who to watch: The Sounders' star striker Raúl Ruidíaz and playmaker Cristian Roldan, who missed much of the regular season due to injuries, are expected to be in the starting lineup Monday.

What's next: Game 2 will be played Nov. 4 at FC Dallas's Toyota Stadium at 6pm.