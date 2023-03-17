Seattle mayor thinks a new NBA team could come soon

While NBA officials are staying tight-lipped about if and when a men's basketball team might return to Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell predicted this week that it will happen — and in a "much shorter window" than five years.

Why it matters: Since the Seattle SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, Seattle has been without a professional men's basketball team.

Catch up quick: Recently, Oak View Group transformed the former KeyArena into Climate Pledge Arena, redesigning it with NBA standards in mind — and eliminating a key issue that led to the Sonics' departure.

What he's saying: "The market is set perfectly for us," Harrell said at a panel event I moderated earlier this week.

Harrell said he thinks Seattle is positioned "better than any other city in this country" to gain an NBA team, because "we have both the financing here" and a "great stadium."

"If it can be done here, it's going to be done," Harrell said. "And we're not talking about, like, five years from now, we're talking a much, much shorter window."

He said he's spoken to people in ownership groups, and bases his optimism on the opinions of people "in the know."

Yes, but: While NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said the NBA "will invariably expand" and has called Seattle "a great market," the league hasn't made promises or given a clear timeline.

Last month, Silver said expansion talks could intensify "in a few years" after the league negotiates a television rights deal and a new union contract, per Bleacher Report.

Those union negotiations are underway now, the Athletic reports, while the league's television rights package is set to expire after the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN.

The NBA didn't immediately provide Axios Seattle with a response to the mayor's comments.