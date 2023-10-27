Image credit: Data: Resolve; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

A new, more expansive definition of "infertility" could lead to more help for hopeful LGBTQ+ or single parents in Washington state.

Why it matters: The broader definition could bolster efforts in Washington's Legislature to pass a law requiring many large insurance plans to cover infertility treatments, including for same-sex couples, state Rep. Monica Stonier (D-Vancouver) told Axios.

Coverage for treatments like egg freezing and in vitro fertilization remains limited in Washington, one of more than two dozen states that don't mandate that insurers cover fertility care.

Plus: Even without a state mandate, the definition change could prod insurers to extend infertility coverage to more people.

What's happening: The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has redefined infertility to include people who need medical intervention, such as donor eggs or sperm, to become pregnant.

Unlike before, the definition is no longer limited to a man and woman unable to achieve pregnancy.

Instead, it includes anyone needing help to conceive, regardless of their relationship status, gender identity or sexual orientation.

State of play: "There's been a real issue with getting access to treatment for certain causes of infertility including for single people [and] people in same-sex relationships," ASRM spokesperson Sean Tipton told Axios. "So, it became clear that we need to explicitly address that."

Zoom in: Despite the growing interest in fertility care — and more employers like Amazon offering fertility benefits to stay competitive in the labor market — insurance coverage of these often-pricey services can be hard to come by.

Earlier this year, Stonier sponsored a bill that would have required large group health plans in Washington to provide coverage for infertility treatments, including for same-sex couples. But the proposal stalled in a state Senate committee.

She plans to try to get the bill passed again after the Legislature reconvenes in January.

What they're saying: A more inclusive definition of infertility — which ASRM considers a disease, condition or status — is "a game changer" because several insurance plans rely on the ASRM definition of what's a disease to determine coverage, infertility specialist Lucky Sekhon told Axios.

At the Legislature, the broader definition "will help us make the case for why we should be mandating this coverage," Stonier told Axios.

It's also a significant show of support for patients, said Ginny Ryan, division chief of the infertility program at the University of Washington's medical school.

The change signals that leading medical professionals "have come together to say we understand that we need to provide services for everybody building a family," Ryan said.

The bottom line: The revised definition of infertility is "a sign that we as a society have become more progressive and more inclusive," Sekhon said.