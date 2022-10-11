Employers expand reproductive health benefits amid tight labor market

A growing number of employers are expanding health coverage to in-vitro fertilization, surrogacy and other sometimes pricey fertility services in order to compete in the tight labor market amid heightened awareness of women's health.

Why it matters: An estimated 1.1 million women left the workforce during the pandemic, accounting for more than 63% of jobs lost, per Harvard Business Review. And the overturning of Roe v. Wade has scrambled the calculus for job-based reproductive health coverage.

Driving the news: Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S., recently announced that it is adding family-planning benefits — coverage for IVF, surrogacy and adoption — for its workers.

"This is a catalyst for the democratization of care," said Annbeth Eschbach, CEO of Kindbody, the family-building benefits company that Walmart partnered with. "Fertility benefits have joined medical, dental, vision, as a standard."

Zoom out: Amazon, the second largest employer in the country, has been offering fertility benefits to all U.S. non-seasonal part-time and full-time employees through a partnership with Progyny, a fertility benefits provider, since 2019, according to a company spokesperson.

What they're saying: The moves suggest that "family-building benefits or reproductive health benefits are not restricted to just white collar companies," said Jean Abraham, a health economist at the University of Minnesota.

The big picture: After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Walmart, Disney, Meta and a number of other big employers said that they would help employees living in states with abortion restrictions access reproductive health options, including paying for travel expenses.

The heightened focus on reproductive health is motivating employers to also consider also providing fertility and family-planning benefits, some of which were once deemed too costly, said Julie Campbell, a principal consultant in Mercer's total health management practice.

Coverage options are also expanding to pre-conception counseling, egg-freezing, menopause and postpartum care.

While benefit design is still evolving, "it's coming up more and more that companies are evaluating that as an offering. We are hearing clients talk a lot about that and seeing companies rise up and offer solutions in that," United Healthcare's chief growth officer Brandon Cuevas told Axios' Tina Reed.

Employers in some cases are striking partnerships with benefit providers like Maven and Progyny while UHC offers some of the back-end analytics to help them better understand their return on investment in the space.

State of play: Industry experts say that companies are aware that offering these types of benefits improve employee retention rates and attract new talent.

Companies are able to recruit and retain a "diverse workforce," said Roger Shedlin, CEO of WINFertility, a fertility benefits company.

Mercer's Campbell said adding family-planning helps recruit and retain workers, and can support LGBTQ couples that rely on fertility treatments and other services to start a family.

Companies want to "offer the same opportunities to all of their employees to create the family that they want," Campbell said.

Between the lines: Support for family-planning benefits remains high.

59% of employers say that fertility coverage is necessary to compete in the labor market, according to Barclay’s 2021 Healthcare Disruptive Series on the FemTech industry.

68% of adults would switch jobs for better fertility benefits, per data from Barclays.

By the numbers: Adding family-planning benefits would account for a 1.3%-6% increase in annual medical spending for companies with 30,000 or more workers, according to estimates from Mercer provided to Axios.

Zoom in: Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny, told Axios that among its company clients, family-building benefits represent 1%–3% of their overall medical spend.

Don't forget: The costs of fertility benefits vary.

Benefit consultants take into account a company's demographics — number of employees, age range, gender distribution — to determine what offerings fit best.

What we're watching: The employers' focus is widening to ways to make pregnancy safer for women amid concerns about rising maternal mortality.