What Seattle locals love most about Pike Place Market

Pike Place Market in July. Photo: Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images

It turns out I'm not the only Seattle local who loves to visit Pike Place Market.

What's happening: Many readers of Axios Seattle had a bone to pick with USA Today, which recently labeled Pike Place Market one of the world's worst tourist traps.

Why it matters: The market is a core part of Seattle's history, a landmark that also offers rare items from eccentric shops and tables operated by local artists. (Plus some great food.)

Pro tip: For the optimal experience, readers recommended visiting before noon to avoid the early afternoon peak, when tourists typically crowd the area.

Here are some things Seattleites love:

The different levels of the market: "I don't think a lot of people realize how many levels there are to Pike Place," writes Alex Krowka. "There are some pretty cool spots on the lower levels that don't have the crazy foot traffic."

The off-the-radar food options: Forget about that "original" Starbucks that isn't actually the original. There are plenty of other restaurants tucked away in the market's halls.

Some of Hoey's favorite food stops include the food counter at Oriental Mart and Emmett Watson's Oyster Bar.

Plus, the lamb stew at Turkish Delight is "amazing," adds reader Catherine Tier.

You can do real grocery shopping at the market, too, including finding good deals on quality fish, multiple readers noted.

"When I worked just a couple blocks from the Market, my colleagues and I were there regularly for lunch or to find fresh food for dinner at home," wrote Carol Knight-Wallace.

The baked goods: Several readers gave a shout-out to Three Girls Bakery, with Tier praising their pecan pie bars.

In addition, "If you haven't been to Le Panier, then you haven't lived," writes Alex Berezow.

The vendors: One of the locals' favorite things is exploring the market early in the morning, when it's quiet and the vendors are just setting up.

"Don't pester them, just take in the vibe without the throngs. Get a coffee and a pastry and smell the salty sea air and be grateful," reader Tawny Gala recommends.

Several of the flower vendors at the market also offer good deals on bouquets, readers said.

The views: Some readers said they love to get a loaf of crusty bread or a pastry and chow down while looking out over Elliott Bay.

"Whenever I am in need of a boost, I like to go to the big patio behind the Market and watch the ferries come and go," Kevin Kelley writes.

What we're watching: Some readers said they would love to see the main street that runs through Pike Place Market closed to noncommercial vehicle traffic.