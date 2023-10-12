USA Today recently listed Pike Place Market as the 10th-worst tourist trap in the world. Here's why I, a Seattleite, disagree.

Zoom in: One of my favorite things to do in Seattle with my 3-year-old son is ride the bus with him to Pike Place Market. We pick up produce (and maybe a baked good of some kind) and take it all back with us.

These missions are so enthralling that he actually started picking out things like Romanesco broccoli to cook and eat at home.

More subdued farmers markets we explored in the city just didn't have the same effect.

Something about the colorful, bountiful displays at Pike Place — and the range of shops and stands — makes him especially excited to give new foods a try. (The other week, he chose rainbow cauliflower.)

Plus: The prices on produce at Pike Place Market are actually decent to good, in general. So you'll be dropping less money than you might at your neighborhood store in many cases. I don't find there's a Disneyland-type markup.

Yes, but: USA Today is right to list the so-called "original" Starbucks in Pike Place Market as one of the world's most overrated attractions. Stop by Maíz next door for breakfast instead.

The bottom line: Just because something is popular doesn't make it bad. Pike Place Market is the perfect example; I find it one of the most fun things to do in the city, even as an adult.

Pro tip: I usually try to get in and out before noon to avoid some of the tourist crush. In my experience, 9 to 11am is the sweet spot.