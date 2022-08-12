1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Maíz tortilleria in Pike Place Market now serves breakfast
You don't have to wait until lunchtime to bite into the swoon-worthy fresh corn tortillas from Maíz.
- The small tortilleria at Pike Place Market now serves breakfast from 8-11am.
Details: The breakfast menu revolves largely around chilaquiles and egg tacos, but you can also order a beautiful cup of fruit spiced with Tajín and chamoy.
Bonus: You then can happily dig into your chilaquiles at the counter by the window, while you watch tourists wait in the never-ending line for the "original" Starbucks next door.
- Trust me, this breakfast spot is far superior.
Details: 1914 Pike Place. Open Tuesday through Sunday.
