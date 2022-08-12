1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Maíz tortilleria in Pike Place Market now serves breakfast

Melissa Santos
Two two go containers, one with tacos and the other with chilaquiles, next to a cup filled with spears of cut fruit.
Egg tacos with chicken, chilaquiles and a cup of fruit. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

You don't have to wait until lunchtime to bite into the swoon-worthy fresh corn tortillas from Maíz.

  • The small tortilleria at Pike Place Market now serves breakfast from 8-11am.

Details: The breakfast menu revolves largely around chilaquiles and egg tacos, but you can also order a beautiful cup of fruit spiced with Tajín and chamoy.

Bonus: You then can happily dig into your chilaquiles at the counter by the window, while you watch tourists wait in the never-ending line for the "original" Starbucks next door.

  • Trust me, this breakfast spot is far superior.

Details: 1914 Pike Place. Open Tuesday through Sunday.

A storefront that says "Maiz" on the window, with someone walking by along the sidewalk.
Maiz' storefront in Pike Place Market. Photo: Melissa Santos
A counter with messy napkins, a to-go container of chilaquiles and a fruit cup, with a window showing a view of people waiting outside.
Everyone in this line for the "original" Starbucks watched me shove my face with chilaquiles. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
