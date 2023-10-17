T-Mobile will begin automatically moving users on some of its older unlimited plans to more expensive plans this week, the Bellevue-based carrier confirmed.

Why it matters: Customers on affected plans — including One, Simple Choice, Magenta and Magenta 55 Plus — who do not opt out can expect to see higher bills starting in November.

Of note: The move comes three years after T-Mobile merged with Sprint in a deal that was fought by a coalition of state attorneys general and had some critics predicting that prices would ultimately rise for customers.

Driving the news: The carrier confirmed to CNET that starting today, notices will be sent to T-Mobile users on older plans about the upcoming changes.

T-Mobile told CNET that "there will be an increase of approximately $10 per line with the migration."

People who sign up for autopay can save $5 per line, a spokesperson told CNET.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for information from Axios.

What to do: People who don't want to change plans can opt out, but will have to call T-Mobile's customer support line (1-800-TMOBILE or 1-800-866-2453) to make that happen.