Seattle just had its sixth hottest summer on record

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Seattle just saw its sixth-hottest summer on record, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Details: Between June and August, Seattle's average temperatures were about 2.2°F higher than the average from 1981-2020, per NOAA.

The average summer temperature in Seattle this year was 66.8°F, compared to a 30-year average of 64.6°F.

Meanwhile, Seattle also just had its ninth-driest summer on record, receiving only 1.58 inches of rain. That's a little over half the city's average summer precipitation from 1981-2020, NOAA reports.

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The big picture: Numerous states saw a much hotter than average summer. In addition, some spots received unusually heavy precipitation and others entered flash drought territory, according to NOAA's data, Axios' Erin Davis and Andrew Freedman report.