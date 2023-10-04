14 mins ago - Climate

Seattle just had its sixth hottest summer on record

Melissa Santos
Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Seattle just saw its sixth-hottest summer on record, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Details: Between June and August, Seattle's average temperatures were about 2.2°F higher than the average from 1981-2020, per NOAA.

  • The average summer temperature in Seattle this year was 66.8°F, compared to a 30-year average of 64.6°F.

Meanwhile, Seattle also just had its ninth-driest summer on record, receiving only 1.58 inches of rain. That's a little over half the city's average summer precipitation from 1981-2020, NOAA reports.

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The big picture: Numerous states saw a much hotter than average summer. In addition, some spots received unusually heavy precipitation and others entered flash drought territory, according to NOAA's data, Axios' Erin Davis and Andrew Freedman report.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more