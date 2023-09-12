The Mr. Pig (left) and the Kissd (right) pizzas from Moto. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Moto Pizza just opened a new location in Belltown, offering Seattleites another way to get their hands on the company's often sold-out pies.

Details: Moto Pizza, which bills its pies as a "delightfully odd mix of Detroit, New York, Roman, and Filipino goodness," mostly operates by taking online orders for pickup.

Yes, but: Right now, orders are sold out through at least October at the West Seattle location, and preorders often sell out at the Edmonds location as well.

While you can always hit up a Mariners' game to try and score one of the thick-crusted square pies, the Belltown restaurant doesn't require baseball tickets, which is a nice plus.

Be smart: The new Belltown location is probably your best option if you want to just walk in and leave with one of Moto's pizzas, as opposed to ordering a month or more in advance.

Last week, I stopped by shortly after it opened at 4pm and was able to get three of a limited number of pies reserved for walk-ins.

While the other Moto locations also offer some pies for walk-in customers, they can sell out of those within an hour, a staff member told me.

The Belltown location tends to have pies on hand for at least two hours after opening, giving you a better shot of getting your hands on one.

The entrance to Moto Pizza's Belltown location. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The verdict: The hefty pies took me back to having thick crust pizza in Illinois — although I think these pizzas are better than what I got from my childhood-favorite spot.

My favorite was the Kissd, which has pepperoni, sausage and tomato sauce drizzled with honey.

Address: 3131 Western Avenue, #301. Open 4-9pm Wednesday through Saturday.