Snag one of Moto Pizza's hard-to-get pies in Belltown

Melissa Santos

The Mr. Pig (left) and the Kissd (right) pizzas from Moto. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Moto Pizza just opened a new location in Belltown, offering Seattleites another way to get their hands on the company's often sold-out pies.

Details: Moto Pizza, which bills its pies as a "delightfully odd mix of Detroit, New York, Roman, and Filipino goodness," mostly operates by taking online orders for pickup.

Yes, but: Right now, orders are sold out through at least October at the West Seattle location, and preorders often sell out at the Edmonds location as well.

  • While you can always hit up a Mariners' game to try and score one of the thick-crusted square pies, the Belltown restaurant doesn't require baseball tickets, which is a nice plus.

Be smart: The new Belltown location is probably your best option if you want to just walk in and leave with one of Moto's pizzas, as opposed to ordering a month or more in advance.

  • Last week, I stopped by shortly after it opened at 4pm and was able to get three of a limited number of pies reserved for walk-ins.
  • While the other Moto locations also offer some pies for walk-in customers, they can sell out of those within an hour, a staff member told me.
  • The Belltown location tends to have pies on hand for at least two hours after opening, giving you a better shot of getting your hands on one.
A courtyard with colorful tables and lights strung above, with an open storefront behind.
The entrance to Moto Pizza's Belltown location. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The verdict: The hefty pies took me back to having thick crust pizza in Illinois — although I think these pizzas are better than what I got from my childhood-favorite spot.

  • My favorite was the Kissd, which has pepperoni, sausage and tomato sauce drizzled with honey.

Address: 3131 Western Avenue, #301. Open 4-9pm Wednesday through Saturday.

