Snag one of Moto Pizza's hard-to-get pies in Belltown
Moto Pizza just opened a new location in Belltown, offering Seattleites another way to get their hands on the company's often sold-out pies.
Details: Moto Pizza, which bills its pies as a "delightfully odd mix of Detroit, New York, Roman, and Filipino goodness," mostly operates by taking online orders for pickup.
Yes, but: Right now, orders are sold out through at least October at the West Seattle location, and preorders often sell out at the Edmonds location as well.
- While you can always hit up a Mariners' game to try and score one of the thick-crusted square pies, the Belltown restaurant doesn't require baseball tickets, which is a nice plus.
Be smart: The new Belltown location is probably your best option if you want to just walk in and leave with one of Moto's pizzas, as opposed to ordering a month or more in advance.
- Last week, I stopped by shortly after it opened at 4pm and was able to get three of a limited number of pies reserved for walk-ins.
- While the other Moto locations also offer some pies for walk-in customers, they can sell out of those within an hour, a staff member told me.
- The Belltown location tends to have pies on hand for at least two hours after opening, giving you a better shot of getting your hands on one.
The verdict: The hefty pies took me back to having thick crust pizza in Illinois — although I think these pizzas are better than what I got from my childhood-favorite spot.
- My favorite was the Kissd, which has pepperoni, sausage and tomato sauce drizzled with honey.
Address: 3131 Western Avenue, #301. Open 4-9pm Wednesday through Saturday.
