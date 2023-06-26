Photos from Moto Pizza's Instagram account. The Kissd (at left) is available at T-Mobile Park. Photos courtesy of Moto Pizza

You'll have a hard time getting your hands on some of Seattle's hottest pizza right now — unless you go to a Mariners game.

Driving the news: Moto Pizza, which specializes in pies it describes as a "delightfully odd mix of Detroit, New York, Roman, and Filipino goodness," is sold out through September at its two stores in West Seattle and Edmonds. Both locations offer mainly online orders for in-store pickup.

Yes, but: You can still snag one of the crispy-edged, deep-dish pies at T-Mobile Park, which started selling Moto Pizza at Mariners home games at the start of the season.

Zoom in: Some of the pizzas offered at the park include the Kissd, which features pepperoni, spicy sausage, cheese and tomato sauce topped with spicy honey; and the Root, with mushrooms, black olives, onion, tomato sauce and a balsamic glaze.

Be smart: Don't wait too long to order your pie while at the game, either. Owner Lee Kindell told Axios Seattle that Moto Pizza still sells out at T-Mobile Park, sometimes by the fifth inning.

The ballpark location has been known to sell more than 1,000 pizzas a night, Kindell said.

What's next: Moto is slated to open another location in Belltown as soon as August.