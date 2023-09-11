Climate risks worry home buyers, especially on the West Coast

Potential climate disasters are a major worry for people buying homes in Washington, as well as elsewhere along the West Coast, according to new research from Zillow.

Why it matters: Recent extreme weather events — from heat waves to wildfires to heavy rain — are pushing more homebuyers to consider the effects of climate change when they search for a place, Manny Garcia, senior population scientist with Zillow, told Axios.

Driving the news: Of roughly 4,600 prospective homebuyers surveyed nationwide between April and July, more than 80% said they consider at least one climate risk when purchasing a home.

In Pacific states — Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawai'i — it's an even bigger consideration, factoring into the process for 92% of buyers, Zillow found.

That was the highest percentage of any U.S. region, Garcia said.

Yes, but: High home prices in West Coast markets may be forcing many people who are worried about climate risks to compromise and accept those risks anyway, he said.

While Pacific state homebuyers were more likely to consider climate change-related issues when choosing a home, they also were more likely than people elsewhere to say they plan to buy in an area with one or more disaster risks.

Sometimes that's because getting the desired amount of space — spurred by life events like a new baby or marriage — requires moving out of the city to a place further inland, which generally comes with more risk of wildfires or extreme heat, Garcia said.

What they're saying: "At the end of the day, most folks don't have the money to get everything they want, including a climate-proof home," Garcia said.

Other real estate experts told Axios that they've seen buyers' concerns about climate risks show up in an increased desire for air conditioning.

While Seattle once was the least air-conditioned large metro area in the U.S., that's no longer the case. Recent extreme heat events have made air conditioning in the region more of a necessity than a luxury, Scott Comey, owner of RE/MAX Elite in Lynnwood, told Axios.

Comey said fewer buyers are raising climate-change issues with his brokers than the Zillow survey would indicate, but concerns about landslides and extreme heat have been coming up more frequently than they used to.

About half his agents report fielding those kinds of questions from buyers, he said.

Plus: Rising sea levels are now a bigger concern for people buying waterfront property, Edward Krigsman, a Windermere real estate broker in Seattle, told Axios.

Homes located just a foot or two above sea level are "substantially more risky," making higher-situated homes more attractive to buyers worried about climate change, Krigsman wrote in an email.

The bottom line: Affordability trumps everything, Garcia said.