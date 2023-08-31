Share on email (opens in new window)

Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney performs last September in Chicago. The band is playing at Bumbershoot this weekend. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

After a three-year absence, Bumbershoot is returning to Seattle Center this weekend, with locally grown band Sleater-Kinney as one of the headliners.

What's happening: The revamped Bumbershoot features lower ticket prices than past versions of the event.

While the cheapest early bird prices are no longer available, you can still get a single-day pass for $75 and a two-day pass for $130.

Flashback: In 2018, a three-day pass was $220, while a day pass was $130.

Details: The Revivalists, ZHU, Jawbreaker, Fatboy Slim and the Descendants are among the many bands featured in the festival's music lineup.

The reimagined event will also devote more time and space to other kinds of artists, including dancers, fashion designers and nail artists — and don't worry, there are plenty of options for food.

When: Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 12:30pm both days.