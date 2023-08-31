47 mins ago - Things to Do

Bumbershoot returns to Seattle Center for Labor Day weekend

Melissa Santos

Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney performs last September in Chicago. The band is playing at Bumbershoot this weekend. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

After a three-year absence, Bumbershoot is returning to Seattle Center this weekend, with locally grown band Sleater-Kinney as one of the headliners.

What's happening: The revamped Bumbershoot features lower ticket prices than past versions of the event.

  • While the cheapest early bird prices are no longer available, you can still get a single-day pass for $75 and a two-day pass for $130.

Flashback: In 2018, a three-day pass was $220, while a day pass was $130.

Details: The Revivalists, ZHU, Jawbreaker, Fatboy Slim and the Descendants are among the many bands featured in the festival's music lineup.

  • The reimagined event will also devote more time and space to other kinds of artists, including dancers, fashion designers and nail artists — and don't worry, there are plenty of options for food.

When: Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 12:30pm both days.

