After a three-year pandemic break, Seattle's 50-year-old Bumbershoot Festival is slated to return on Labor Day weekend.

Driving the news: Though the music lineup has not been announced, tickets for the well-known Seattle end-of-summer event will go on sale Friday at 10am at Bumbershoot.com.

To keep the festival affordable for most, organizers teamed up with Amazon to offer special early-bird prices: $50 single-day tickets and a two-day $85 pass, which is about half the price of tickets in 2019.

Additionally, 5,000 free tickets will be distributed by Amazon and non-profit partner Third Stone to people in underserved communities, according to a Grandstand Media news release.

Flashback: The future of the longstanding Seattle fest was uncertain a few years back.

Bumbershoot, originally produced by local nonprofit One Reel, was faltering in 2015 when worldwide concert promoter AEG Presents came on in an attempt to reverse the event’s long-standing financial issues.

But AEG declined to renew its contract in 2019, putting the festival’s future in doubt, Crosscut reported.

In 2021, One Reel and Seattle Center, which hosts the festival, decided to reassess, according to The Stranger, and they put out a call for proposals that was answered by New Rising Sun.

In addition to lower ticket prices, New Rising Sun's festival will feature more local art and a greater mix of eclectic draws, including fashion from local designers, a witch temple, pole dancing and wrestling.

What's next: The musical lineup is expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.