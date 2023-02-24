Bumbershoot's back, with 2023 tickets on sale
After a three-year pandemic break, Seattle's 50-year-old Bumbershoot Festival is slated to return on Labor Day weekend.
Driving the news: Though the music lineup has not been announced, tickets for the well-known Seattle end-of-summer event will go on sale Friday at 10am at Bumbershoot.com.
- To keep the festival affordable for most, organizers teamed up with Amazon to offer special early-bird prices: $50 single-day tickets and a two-day $85 pass, which is about half the price of tickets in 2019.
- Additionally, 5,000 free tickets will be distributed by Amazon and non-profit partner Third Stone to people in underserved communities, according to a Grandstand Media news release.
Flashback: The future of the longstanding Seattle fest was uncertain a few years back.
- Bumbershoot, originally produced by local nonprofit One Reel, was faltering in 2015 when worldwide concert promoter AEG Presents came on in an attempt to reverse the event’s long-standing financial issues.
- But AEG declined to renew its contract in 2019, putting the festival’s future in doubt, Crosscut reported.
- In 2021, One Reel and Seattle Center, which hosts the festival, decided to reassess, according to The Stranger, and they put out a call for proposals that was answered by New Rising Sun.
In addition to lower ticket prices, New Rising Sun's festival will feature more local art and a greater mix of eclectic draws, including fashion from local designers, a witch temple, pole dancing and wrestling.
What's next: The musical lineup is expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.