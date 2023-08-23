Seattle officials say crime levels citywide have dipped in the first half of the year, in what a spokesperson for the mayor called a sign of "tangible improvements."

Driving the news: Between Jan. 1 and July 31, Seattle saw a 17% drop in all major reported crimes compared to the same period last year, according to the mayor's office.

That equated to 25,094 incidents in the first seven months of 2023, compared to 30,142 in 2022.

The city also saw a 13% decrease in reports of violent crime, for 441 fewer incidents over the seven month period.

That was coupled with a 7% reduction in shootings, amounting to 30 fewer incidents year over year, the mayor's office told Axios.

What they're saying: "We know there is more work to do to ensure the safety of every resident, but we are grateful these improvements are resonating with neighbors and future visitors across the country," wrote Jamie Housen, a spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, referencing a new Gallup poll that found that Americans consider Seattle to be one of the nation's safer big cities.

What we're watching: The city's homicide numbers this year are still on pace to surpass last year's.