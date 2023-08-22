Data: Gallup; Note: Each city rated by half of the sample; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans think Seattle is one of the country's safer big cities, according to a new Gallup poll.

What's happening: In the poll, which surveyed about 500 people about their perceptions of the city, 63% said they considered Seattle to be a safe place to live and visit.

Of the 16 cities included in the survey, only Dallas and Boston scored higher, with 74% and 72% percent of respondents rating them as safe, respectively.

The poll respondents included people who may have never visited the cities they were asked about.

Why it matters: While some media outlets have painted Seattle as a haven of lawlessness in recent years — particularly during and after the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests — the poll results suggest that most Americans have a more positive view of the city.

Yes, but: The percentage of poll respondents who said they think Seattle is safe declined 17 percentage points from 2006, when Gallup conducted a similar survey.

Republicans were also less likely than Democrats to rate Seattle positively.

85% of Democrats and left-leaning independent voters said they consider Seattle a safe place, while only 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents did.

Zoom in: Although Seattle's homicide rate trails many other big cities', city officials in recent years have expressed concern about an increase in fatal shootings and other crime.

Seattle had more than twice as many homicides last year — 52 — as it did in 2016, when police reported only 20 for the year.

Of note: The Gallup survey, which has a 5% margin of error, was based on telephone interviews conducted from July 3-27.