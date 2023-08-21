1 hour ago - Things to Do

Ways you can help fire victims in Hawai'i from afar

Melissa Santos
An area of a town completely destroyed by wildfire.

Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of the wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, on Aug. 11. Photo: Paula Ramon/AFP via Getty Images

If you're looking to support victims of the deadly wildfire in Hawai'i, but don't know where to start, here are a few ideas.

What's happening: Some local restaurants have been running fundraisers.

  • Seattle Met has a list of several that are still ongoing and that you can still participate in.
  • Or you can check this list on Instagram of dozens of restaurants participating in an initiative called "Seattle for Maui," where the restaurants donate a portion of their sales to relief efforts.

If you want to donate directly, The Hawai'i Community Foundation has a Maui Strong Fund that takes donations to help provide victims with food, shelter and financial support, along with other services.

Plus: Maui United Way is providing grants to grassroots organizations to help assist victims on the ground.

Not sure if a charity is legitimate? Check whether it's a registered charity on the Hawaii Attorney General's website.

