Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of the wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, on Aug. 11. Photo: Paula Ramon/AFP via Getty Images

If you're looking to support victims of the deadly wildfire in Hawai'i, but don't know where to start, here are a few ideas.

What's happening: Some local restaurants have been running fundraisers.

Seattle Met has a list of several that are still ongoing and that you can still participate in.

Or you can check this list on Instagram of dozens of restaurants participating in an initiative called "Seattle for Maui," where the restaurants donate a portion of their sales to relief efforts.

If you want to donate directly, The Hawai'i Community Foundation has a Maui Strong Fund that takes donations to help provide victims with food, shelter and financial support, along with other services.

Plus: Maui United Way is providing grants to grassroots organizations to help assist victims on the ground.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii is accepting donations to help provide displaced residents with food, shelter and emotional support.

The Maui Food Bank is taking donations that will help feed displaced residents.

Not sure if a charity is legitimate? Check whether it's a registered charity on the Hawaii Attorney General's website.