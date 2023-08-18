Lolita, also known as Tokitae and Toki, performs a trick during a training session at the Miami Seaquarium on July 8. Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Lolita, a Pacific Northwest-born orca who had been living in captivity for more than 50 years, died Friday, the Miami Seaquarium announced.

Why it matters: The death of the killer whale puts an end to a coalition's efforts to move her back to her native Puget Sound, where she was captured off the coast of Washington State in 1970.

Lolita, also known as Tokitae or Toki, was an endangered Southern Resident killer whale and the last of her kind in captivity, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Driving the news: Lolita, who was believed to be at least 57 years old, "started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort" in the two days before her death, the Seaquarium said in a post on Facebook.

While a team quickly began aggressive medical treatment, it wasn't enough, and she died in the early afternoon "from what is believed to be a renal condition," the Seaquarium said.

What they're saying: "Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family. Those who have had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit," the Seaquarium wrote.

Background: The population of Southern Resident killer whales has dropped below 80, per NOAA.