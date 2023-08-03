The University of Puget Sound in Tacoma was named one of the nation's most beautiful campuses. Photo courtesy of the University of Puget Sound

While the University of Washington shows up regularly on lists of America's most beautiful college campuses, it's not our state's only stunner.

Driving the news: The University of Puget Sound in Tacoma was just named the nation's third loveliest campus in a new report from College Rover, an online college selection tool that analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews to create the list.

Whitman College in Walla Walla, known for lushly landscaped grounds, water features and winding footpaths, placed 12th in the lineup.

The campus garden of Whitman College in Walla Walla. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

The University of Washington, which was praised last year by Architectural Digest for its Gothic buildings and "showstopper" Yoshino cherry trees, placed a distant 43rd in this most recent list.

Plus: College Rover also ranked the most beautiful colleges based on affordability, and Western Washington University in Bellingham placed eighth. It has an average annual tuition of $16,715, per the report.

For comparison, Puget Sound's annual average tuition is more than $59,000.

The big picture: Washington state came in 10th in the U.S. for having the highest number of beautiful campuses.