Washington's most beautiful colleges
While the University of Washington shows up regularly on lists of America's most beautiful college campuses, it's not our state's only stunner.
Driving the news: The University of Puget Sound in Tacoma was just named the nation's third loveliest campus in a new report from College Rover, an online college selection tool that analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews to create the list.
- Whitman College in Walla Walla, known for lushly landscaped grounds, water features and winding footpaths, placed 12th in the lineup.
- The University of Washington, which was praised last year by Architectural Digest for its Gothic buildings and "showstopper" Yoshino cherry trees, placed a distant 43rd in this most recent list.
Plus: College Rover also ranked the most beautiful colleges based on affordability, and Western Washington University in Bellingham placed eighth. It has an average annual tuition of $16,715, per the report.
- For comparison, Puget Sound's annual average tuition is more than $59,000.
The big picture: Washington state came in 10th in the U.S. for having the highest number of beautiful campuses.
