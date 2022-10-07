University of Washington ranks among most beautiful college campuses

The University of Washington has been named one of the most beautiful colleges in America.

Driving the news: Architectural Digest recently published its picks for the 53 prettiest university campuses — and UW made the cut.

What they're saying: “The Liberal Arts Quadrangle at the University of Washington is lined with beautiful Collegiate Gothic buildings, but the showstoppers are the 30 Yoshino cherry trees that blossom each spring,” the authors write.

Our thought bubble: And they didn't even mention the reading room at the Suzzallo Library.