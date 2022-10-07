22 mins ago - Business

University of Washington ranks among most beautiful college campuses

Melissa Santos
A view of the quad at the University of Washington while the cherry blossoms are in bloom.
The cherry blossoms in bloom on the Quad at the University of Washington. Photo: Courtesy of the University of Washington

The University of Washington has been named one of the most beautiful colleges in America.

Driving the news: Architectural Digest recently published its picks for the 53 prettiest university campuses — and UW made the cut.

What they're saying: “The Liberal Arts Quadrangle at the University of Washington is lined with beautiful Collegiate Gothic buildings, but the showstoppers are the 30 Yoshino cherry trees that blossom each spring,” the authors write.

Our thought bubble: And they didn't even mention the reading room at the Suzzallo Library.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more