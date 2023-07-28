Data: Dhana, et al., 2023, "Prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease dementia in the 50 US states and 3142 counties"; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

About 10% of the approximately 1.3 million Washington residents aged 65 and older — or about 126,700 people — have Alzheimer's disease, per a new study.

Why it matters: It's critical for public health officials, policymakers and others to have a clear look at the number of Alzheimer's cases in a given area, the authors say — in part because caring for those with the disease cost an estimated $321 billion nationwide last year, much of which came via Medicare and Medicaid.

Driving the news: For the study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, researchers estimated the rates of Alzheimer's disease among adults age 65 or older in a given area based on demographic risk factors, including age, sex and race/ethnicity.

They used data from the Chicago Health and Aging Project (a population-based study examining Alzheimer's risk factors), plus population estimates from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

The big picture: The Eastern and Southeastern U.S. have the country's highest rates of Alzheimer's disease, according to the study.

Maryland (12.9%), New York (12.7%) and Mississippi (12.5%) topped the list of U.S. states ranked by estimated number of Alzheimer's cases.

Alaska (8.8%) had the lowest estimated prevalence of Alzheimer's dementia among adults 65 years and older.

Yes, but: An emerging treatment just approved by the Food and Drug Administration has been shown in clinical trials to reduce patients' cognitive and functional decline by 27%, according to Michael Rosenbloom, the director of clinical trials at UW Medicine's Memory & Brain Wellness Center.

Lecanemab, which is being marketed as Leqembi, showed a clear benefit in people who were in the early stages of Alzheimer’s compared to a placebo, slowing the rate of cognitive decline over 18 months and reducing the levels of brain amyloid, according to NIH's National Institute on Aging.

Additionally, other drugs, including donanemab, a drug with similar mechanisms to lecanemab, were also found to slow cognitive and functional decline.

Lecanemab is expected to become available to UW patients in the coming months, according to UW Medicine.

What they're saying: "We have a real disease-modifying agent that is beneficial for patients," Rosenbloom told Axios Seattle. That would have "sounded like science fiction" when he started in the field, he said.

What's next: UW Medicine is one of nearly 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada looking for people aged 55 to 80 of every race and ethnicity to participate in a study to measure and monitor the influence of lecanemab.