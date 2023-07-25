Data: BLS; Map: Axios Visuals

The June unemployment rate in Washington state hit a low not seen since before the pandemic, matching the record for lowest statewide unemployment ever.

Why it matters: The dip in the jobless rate shows that Washington's economy appears to be rebounding, despite layoffs in the tech industry announced in the past year.

Yes, but: The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area didn't see the same employment gains year over year.

Details: Washington's June unemployment rate was 3.8%, down from 4.1% in May, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That equates to about 11,900 jobs gained statewide over the course of the month, the state employment security department wrote in its monthly jobs report.

Flashback: The last time unemployment in Washington was this low was in February 2020, just before unemployment rose amid government-issued stay-at-home orders and mandatory shutdowns of many businesses.

As recently as January and February of this year, Washington's jobless rate was 4.6% — 0.8 percentage points higher than in June, according to the latest BLS data.

Zoom in: Unemployment in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area was lower than the statewide rate, but it still was up year over year, according to the state's jobs report.

In June, the Seattle metro area had an unemployment rate of 3%, compared to 2.6% a year earlier, per the employment security department.

The local unemployment rate held steady from May to June.

The big picture: Washington was one of 17 states that saw jobless rates hit new record lows or hold at a previously notched low in June, Axios' Courtenay Brown reports.