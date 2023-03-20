1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Amazon on Monday announced plans to lay off another 9,000 employees, on top of the 18,000 layoffs announced in January.
Why it matters: These layoffs come shortly after Facebook announced a second round of cuts, suggesting that other tech giants may still believe they're overstaffed.
- New cuts will come primarily from Amazon's advertising, Twitch, Amazon Web Services and PTX (people, experiences and tech) units.
What they're saying: "Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago," said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.
- "The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible."