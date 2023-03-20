Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees

Amazon on Monday announced plans to lay off another 9,000 employees, on top of the 18,000 layoffs announced in January.

Why it matters: These layoffs come shortly after Facebook announced a second round of cuts, suggesting that other tech giants may still believe they're overstaffed.

New cuts will come primarily from Amazon's advertising, Twitch, Amazon Web Services and PTX (people, experiences and tech) units.

What they're saying: "Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago," said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.