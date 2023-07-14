"Huge step forward" for I-5 bridge connecting Washington and Oregon

A bridge replacement plan has been years in the making. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Last year, Washington state lawmakers committed $1 billion toward constructing a new Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River. Now, Oregon's Legislature has made a matching contribution, our colleagues at Axios Portland report.

Why it matters: If Oregon hadn't stepped up, the project would have stalled yet again. And officials from both states say the bridge needs to be replaced before it comes crashing down in an earthquake.

Plus: Project officials say the bridge connecting Oregon and Washington is the only spot on I-5 from Mexico to Canada where cars have to stop for boat traffic, which can create gnarly freeway backups.

What they're saying: "It's a huge step forward," state Sen. Marko Liias (D-Everett), who chairs the Washington state Senate Transportation Committee, told Axios Seattle.

He said it's particularly significant that both states have authorized tolling on the bridge, which has been a source of controversy in the past.

What's next: Officials still must seek federal grants to complete the project, which is expected to cost between $5 billion and $7.5 billion.

In the meantime, the project is going through an environmental review process before it can proceed to the design phase, Liias said.

