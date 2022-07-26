On Interstate 5 between Mexico and Canada, there's only one spot where car traffic grinds to a halt to make way for boats — and it's on the border of Washington and Oregon.

That may soon change.

Driving the news: After nearly a decade-long delay, plans are moving forward for a new I-5 bridge connecting the two states.

Why it matters: The current bridge over the Columbia River is old and could collapse in an earthquake.

What's more, the aging structure must often be raised to let boats through and for maintenance, stalling traffic on the West Coast's main north-south freeway — something a new bridge will aim to avoid.

Catch up fast: Earlier this year, Washington lawmakers approved a $1 billion down payment to help advance the project.

The latest: In recent weeks, eight local government agencies have signed off on a preliminary plan for a new bridge — a key step after an earlier proposal fell apart in 2013.

Last Thursday, a steering committee advanced the project to the environmental review stage.

What they're saying: "This is a significant step in showing that this region is ready to get this project done this time," Greg Johnson, the bridge's program administrator, told Axios Seattle.

"It definitely signals the rebirth of this project," added Washington state Sen. Marko Liias (D-Lynnwood) in a separate interview with Axios.

Flashback: The project has a long and contentious history.

In 2013, Oregon lawmakers approved $450 million toward a replacement bridge.

But the plan died in the Washington Legislature, where lawmakers disagreed about — among other things — whether light rail should extend over the bridge from Portland to Vancouver, Washington.

Details: The new plan envisions both rail and bus rapid transit, along with a replacement bridge that is taller than the one in use today.

The plan would also widen the bridge's lanes — which Johnson said don't meet modern safety standards — and add emergency shoulders, which the current bridge lacks.

Tolling is part of the plan, too, although details have yet to be worked out.

What's next: Washington lawmakers are looking to the Oregon Legislature to approve its share of money for the project.