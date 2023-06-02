Whether you're jonesing for another championship playoff after the Kraken's thrilling (but unsuccessful) Stanley Cup run or just want to try something different this weekend, here's a showdown that might fit the bill.

Driving the news: The No. 1 seeded Seattle Tempest, which won the Western Ultimate League North Conference with a 6-2 record, is playing the San Francisco Falcons 6pm Saturday in the semifinals.

The two-day competition at Memorial Stadium, under the Space Needle, culminates in the championship game at 2pm Sunday.

Catch up quick: Ultimate is a non-contact sport, pitting two seven-member teams against each other on a football-sized field using a flying disc instead of a ball.

It is one of the fastest-growing sports in North America and is fun to watch, Seattle Ultimate general manager Xtehn Titcomb Frame previously told Axios, because it features "amazing throws, big plays, the field movement of soccer, and the pace of basketball."

The sport is more commonly known as "Ultimate Frisbee." But because "Frisbee" is a registered trademark of Wham-O, "ultimate" alone is the official name.

If you go: Tickets for a single day are $20 for adults and $10 for people aged 11 to 17. For the weekend pass, tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for youth. Kids under 10 are always free.