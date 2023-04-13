Seattle Tempest's Hana Kawai (#15) catches a pass during a match against the Los Angeles Astra at Memorial Stadium. Photo: Courtesy of Jonathan Red @j.red_photography

Catch a classic Pacific Northwest rivalry under the Space Needle this weekend when the Seattle Tempest takes on Oregon in the flying disc game known as "ultimate."

Driving the news: Tempest, the undefeated 2022 Western Ultimate League champions will face the Oregon Onyx at 5pm Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Why it matters: The rivalry goes back to 2017 when the women's teams played showcase games before the existence of the national league, Seattle Ultimate general manager Xtehn Titcomb Frame told Axios in an email.

Catch up quick: Ultimate is a fast-paced, non-contact sport, pitting two seven-member teams against each other on a football-sized field using a flying disc instead of a ball.

It is one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, and the two teams comprising Seattle Ultimate's franchise — Tempest and Cascades — compete at the highest professional levels.

It's a fun sport to watch, Frame told Axios, because it features "amazing throws, big plays, the field movement of soccer, and the pace of basketball."

Plus: With $14 single admission tickets for adults, $5 tickets for people under 18, and no cost to those under 10, this is one of our area's rare low-cost professional sporting events.