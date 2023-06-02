9 mins ago - News

"Dattock" knocks out Seattle's teen spelling whiz

Melissa Santos
A young person with a yellow cardboard sign on their chest competes in a spelling bee

Sanchali Bohacek on the spelling bee stage on Tuesday.  Photo: Craig Hudson/Scripps National Spelling Bee

Seattle's sole competitor in the Scripps National Spelling Bee got knocked out in Round 6 by a word we've legit never seen before: "dattock."

Details: 14-year-old Sanchali Bohacek, who attends Seattle's Lakeside School, guessed "datuk," causing her to tie for 23rd place among the 231 spellers who competed.

The bottom line: Bohacek made Seattle proud by getting as far as she did (including by spelling "banh mi" correctly in Round 1).

  • She also spelled "omoplate" correctly in Round 4, which is more than we'd likely accomplish.
