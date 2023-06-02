Share on email (opens in new window)

Sanchali Bohacek on the spelling bee stage on Tuesday. Photo: Craig Hudson/Scripps National Spelling Bee

Seattle's sole competitor in the Scripps National Spelling Bee got knocked out in Round 6 by a word we've legit never seen before: "dattock."

In case you were wondering, it's a tree found in parts of Africa, from Senegal to Sudan.

Details: 14-year-old Sanchali Bohacek, who attends Seattle's Lakeside School, guessed "datuk," causing her to tie for 23rd place among the 231 spellers who competed.

The bottom line: Bohacek made Seattle proud by getting as far as she did (including by spelling "banh mi" correctly in Round 1).