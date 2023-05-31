Share on email (opens in new window)

Lakeside's Sanchali Bohacek on the competition's first day. Photo: E. M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee

Seattle's sole competitor in the Scripps National Spelling Bee is moving ahead after correctly spelling "banh mi."

Zoom in: Sanchali Bohacek, 14, goes to Lakeside School and enjoys reading, skiing and singing.

Tuesday she made it through Round 1 of the competition preliminaries after nailing the spelling of the Vietnamese sandwich staple. (We'd question her Seattle cred if she missed that one, given the local prevalence of the dish, but we're proud nonetheless!)

She also sailed through Round 2 after successfully defining tectonic as relating to "the folding of the earth's crust," and aced Round 3 by spelling "saltine."

The spelling bee continues through Thursday when a winner will be crowned.

Of note: Bohacek recently taught herself how to crochet by watching YouTube videos. When she was 12, one of her poems was published in the American Library of Poetry.

Zoom out: The Scripps National Spelling Bee is in its 95th year, with more than 200 contestants gathering in National Harbor, Maryland.

Last year, the live broadcast drew over 7.5 million viewers.

How to watch: The Bee is airing on ION and Bounce. Viewers can visit spellingbee.com/watch and enter a zip code for specific viewer instructions.