Nationwide, 54% of single Americans are hoping to find love this summer, according to a new study by the Thriving Center of Psychology, which looked at relationship expectations in 2023.

Driving the news: Financial and emotional stability is more important than appearance, according to the survey of almost 1,000 singles between 18 to 42, with "being comfortable in yourself" named as the single sexiest trait.

Also sexy: Holding a full-time job, being debt free, having a good relationship with family, and seeking therapy.

Having little to no social media presence was identified as a big plus.

