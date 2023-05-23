9 mins ago - News
Dating 2023: What's hot, what's not
Nationwide, 54% of single Americans are hoping to find love this summer, according to a new study by the Thriving Center of Psychology, which looked at relationship expectations in 2023.
Driving the news: Financial and emotional stability is more important than appearance, according to the survey of almost 1,000 singles between 18 to 42, with "being comfortable in yourself" named as the single sexiest trait.
- Also sexy: Holding a full-time job, being debt free, having a good relationship with family, and seeking therapy.
- Having little to no social media presence was identified as a big plus.
Go deeper: People's ideas for what constitutes great first dates have changed significantly from the lavish dinner dates of yore, wrote Axios' Erica Pandey.
- "Infla-dates" — inflation-mindful dates such as hiking, walking, picnicking or grabbing coffee — are preferred alternatives to expensive outings, the Thriving Center for Psychology study found.
- So is "dry dating," with 73% of respondents saying they'd prefer a first date with no alcohol.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.