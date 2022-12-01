Axios Finish Line: The death of the dinner date

This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here.

The custom of emptying wallets for a lavish dinner on a first date may be on its way out.

The big picture: The collision of a number of trends — including skyrocketing prices, the pandemic's popularization of outdoor hangouts, and the rise of online dating — is starting to kill the traditional dinner date.

Today's young people prefer long walks in the park, picnics or sampling street food — especially if it's a first date with a person you've only just met on a dating app.

That can be a lot easier on the bank account as the price of meals at restaurants and drinks at bars has spiked 17% and 12%, respectively, per the most recent Consumer Price Index.

Case in point: Natania Malin Gazek, a 35-year-old in Brooklyn, New York, told the Wall Street Journal she goes on walks around Prospect Park for first dates.

"If it's not a match, neither of us need to feel resentful that we invested our time or our money and can instead feel glad that we got to take a walk in nature," she said.

This attitude is reflected in people's profiles on the dating app Tinder, too.

Mentions of picnics, drive-ins, mini-golf, street food and camping are all up in Tinder bios, according to the app.

And 25% of surveyed singles on Tinder said they're drinking less on dates this year than last year.

The bottom line: The grand gestures we saw in romantic comedies 20 years ago might be going out of style, dating coach Julie Spira told the Journal.