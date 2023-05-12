Seattle's longer allergy season, in one chart

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Climate Central. Chart: Axios Visuals

We told you last month that our local allergy season was getting worse — now, we have additional numbers to back that up.

By the numbers: Allergy season in Seattle increased by 17 days on average between 1970 and 2021, per an analysis from Climate Central, a nonprofit climate news organization.

That's based on the number of days between the last day of freezing temperatures each spring and the first day of freezing temperatures each fall — essentially, the annual window when seasonal allergy sufferers are most likely to rely on their antihistamine of choice to get by each day.

Why it matters: The lengthening allergy season is tied to climate change, per Climate Central, with big health ramifications for the roughly one-quarter of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies — and for respiratory health more broadly.

The big picture: Allergy season increased by 15 days on average between 1970 and 2021 across about 200 U.S. cities.

What's next: Ongoing climate change means further deviation from what was once considered the norm.

"We do expect that areas that haven't previously had substantial pollen seasons will potentially start to experience pollen seasons," William Anderegg, director of the Wilkes Center for Climate Science & Policy at the University of Utah, told Axios.

The bottom line: If you feel like seasonal allergies are suddenly a bigger part of your life, the data suggests you're right.

