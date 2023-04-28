The Pacific Northwest's temperate climate means we have some of the highest pollen counts in the country, especially when it comes to trees, and our late start to spring means peak season for some allergies could be starting now.

Driving the news: Warmer, drier and windier weather exacerbates pollen allergies in general. But tree, grass and ragweed pollen ramp up when the days are warm and the nights are cool, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Just a few warm days will prompt evergreen trees — cedars, junipers, alders and birches — to start their annual reproductive ritual and release pollen.

Climate change may also be making allergies worse, according to the Washington State Department of Health, which cites a report showing that pollen season is starting 20 days earlier and lasting for almost a month longer, compared to 30 years ago.

What they're saying: "Overall, what we've seen for the past couple of years is that pollen counts have indeed been higher, and because of that some people are coming in, feeling that symptoms are worse," Jenny Sun, a professor at UW Medicine's Division of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told KING 5.

Be smart: Here are some more tips from UW Medicine experts to stay in front of pollen season this year. In addition to checking the pollen index, try: