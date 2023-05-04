2 hours ago - News
Soundgarden snubbed again by Rock Hall of Fame
Soundgarden has been passed over again by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Details: The grunge rock band, which formed in Seattle in the 1980s, was one of 14 acts nominated in the performer category this year.
- But when the Rock Hall announced its 2023 inductees on Wednesday, the local favorite failed to make the final cut.
Background: Soundgarden, known for songs such as "Black Hole Sun" and "Outshined," previously was nominated in 2020.
The big picture: The Rock Hall has received criticism for failing to induct enough women, Axios Cleveland's Troy Smith writes.
- This year, it inducted Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow and Missy Elliott, with Elliott being the first female hip-hop artist to receive the honor.
- The other four performers or bands inducted into the Rock Hall's class of 2023 were George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.
