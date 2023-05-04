Soundgarden has been passed over again by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Details: The grunge rock band, which formed in Seattle in the 1980s, was one of 14 acts nominated in the performer category this year.

But when the Rock Hall announced its 2023 inductees on Wednesday, the local favorite failed to make the final cut.

Background: Soundgarden, known for songs such as "Black Hole Sun" and "Outshined," previously was nominated in 2020.

The big picture: The Rock Hall has received criticism for failing to induct enough women, Axios Cleveland's Troy Smith writes.