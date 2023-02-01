Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson lead 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Missy Elliott is nominated for the Rock Hall in her first year of eligibility. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's nominees for its class of 2023 includes a wide range of artists — from a country icon to a transcendent female rapper.

Driving the news: This year's ballot features 14 nominees, the fewest since 2010.

The nominees are:

A Tribe Called Quest

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

How it works: To be eligible, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years prior to induction.

A nominating committee of music industry heavyweights creates a ballot based on factors like musical influence, body of work and innovation, according to the Rock Hall.

A voting pool of more than 1,000 music historians, journalists and previous inductees then selects 5-7 final inductees.

By the numbers: Missy Elliott and The White Stripes are newly eligible this year.

Six artists — Kate Bush, The Spinners, Soundgarden, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest and Iron Maiden — have been nominated at least once before.

Joy Division and New Order, two bands inextricably tied together, count as one nominee. The Rock Hall has done that before with Parliament-Funkadelic and The Small Faces/Faces.

What they're saying: Joe Kwaczala, co-host of the "Who Cares About the Rock Hall?", podcast told Axios he's happy to see so many new names this year.

"I'd still like to see more racial diversity," Kwaczala said. "But with Missy Elliott, we might be looking at the first Black woman to ever be inducted during her first year of eligibility."

What's next: The inductees will be announced in May.