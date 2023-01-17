Despite being one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, George Michael has yet to be nominated for the Rock Hall. Photo: Evert Elzinga/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot featured everything from rock to hip-hop to country music. Expect this year's list of nominees to be equally as varied.

Driving the news: The Rock Hall is expected to unveil this year's ballot in early February.

How it works: To be eligible, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years prior to induction.

Each year, a nominating committee of music industry bigwigs creates a ballot that features 15 to 20 artists. A voting pool of more than 1,000 music historians, journalists and previous Rock Hall inductees then selects 5-7 inductees.

The committee will often nominate an artist until they're voted in. So, there's a good chance we'll see several familiar names this year.

Of note: The last few ballots have focused on genres like pop, new wave, hip hop, heavy metal, glam rock and singer-songwriters.

Between the lines: The nominations can be quite random. Dolly Parton received her first nomination last year despite being eligible since 1986.

The same goes for Lionel Richie and Duran Duran, who've been eligible since 2007.

What we're watching: Like any awards show, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame needs a big star or two to grab headlines, like Parton and Eminem last year.

Troy's take: Last year's ballot featured 17 artists. So, I'll predict the same number for this year:

A Tribe Called Quest

Kate Bush

Mariah Carey

Devo

Dr. Dre

Iron Maiden

George Michael

Chaka Khan

King Crimson

Fela Kuti

Motorhead

MC5

New York Dolls

Emmylou Harris

Soundgarden

Thin Lizzy

Dionne Warwick

Worthy of your time: You can watch the 2022 Rock Hall ceremony on HBO Max and see what all the fuss is about. I was there and it was spectacular.