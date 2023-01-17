Predicting the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot featured everything from rock to hip-hop to country music. Expect this year's list of nominees to be equally as varied.
Driving the news: The Rock Hall is expected to unveil this year's ballot in early February.
How it works: To be eligible, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years prior to induction.
- Each year, a nominating committee of music industry bigwigs creates a ballot that features 15 to 20 artists. A voting pool of more than 1,000 music historians, journalists and previous Rock Hall inductees then selects 5-7 inductees.
- The committee will often nominate an artist until they're voted in. So, there's a good chance we'll see several familiar names this year.
Of note: The last few ballots have focused on genres like pop, new wave, hip hop, heavy metal, glam rock and singer-songwriters.
Between the lines: The nominations can be quite random. Dolly Parton received her first nomination last year despite being eligible since 1986.
- The same goes for Lionel Richie and Duran Duran, who've been eligible since 2007.
What we're watching: Like any awards show, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame needs a big star or two to grab headlines, like Parton and Eminem last year.
Troy's take: Last year's ballot featured 17 artists. So, I'll predict the same number for this year:
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Kate Bush
- Mariah Carey
- Devo
- Dr. Dre
- Iron Maiden
- George Michael
- Chaka Khan
- King Crimson
- Fela Kuti
- Motorhead
- MC5
- New York Dolls
- Emmylou Harris
- Soundgarden
- Thin Lizzy
- Dionne Warwick
Worthy of your time: You can watch the 2022 Rock Hall ceremony on HBO Max and see what all the fuss is about. I was there and it was spectacular.
