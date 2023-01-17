2 hours ago - Things to Do

Predicting the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Troy Smith
Late musician George Micheal sings into a mircrophone with his other hand near his ear.

Despite being one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, George Michael has yet to be nominated for the Rock Hall. Photo: Evert Elzinga/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot featured everything from rock to hip-hop to country music. Expect this year's list of nominees to be equally as varied.

Driving the news: The Rock Hall is expected to unveil this year's ballot in early February.

How it works: To be eligible, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years prior to induction.

  • Each year, a nominating committee of music industry bigwigs creates a ballot that features 15 to 20 artists. A voting pool of more than 1,000 music historians, journalists and previous Rock Hall inductees then selects 5-7 inductees.
  • The committee will often nominate an artist until they're voted in. So, there's a good chance we'll see several familiar names this year.

Of note: The last few ballots have focused on genres like pop, new wave, hip hop, heavy metal, glam rock and singer-songwriters.

Between the lines: The nominations can be quite random. Dolly Parton received her first nomination last year despite being eligible since 1986.

  • The same goes for Lionel Richie and Duran Duran, who've been eligible since 2007.

What we're watching: Like any awards show, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame needs a big star or two to grab headlines, like Parton and Eminem last year.

Troy's take: Last year's ballot featured 17 artists. So, I'll predict the same number for this year:

  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • Kate Bush
  • Mariah Carey
  • Devo
  • Dr. Dre
  • Iron Maiden
  • George Michael
  • Chaka Khan
  • King Crimson
  • Fela Kuti
  • Motorhead
  • MC5
  • New York Dolls
  • Emmylou Harris
  • Soundgarden
  • Thin Lizzy
  • Dionne WarwickDionne Warwick

Worthy of your time: You can watch the 2022 Rock Hall ceremony on HBO Max and see what all the fuss is about. I was there and it was spectacular.

