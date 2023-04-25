Wide receiver Josh Gordon #0 of the Seattle Sea Dragons catches the ball for a touchdown against the Vegas Vipers at Lumen Field. Photo: Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

The Seattle Sea Dragons clinched a berth in the XFL North Division Championship game with a 28-9 win Sunday against the Vegas Vipers at Lumen Field.

The original XFL was founded in 1999 as a partnership between the World Wrestling Federation and NBC, which had lost its NFL rights to CBS three years prior and was searching for a football product.

The current iteration is co-owned by Dwayne Johnson.

Of note: The Sea Dragons' colors are navy, two shades of dark green and orange, but this season's uniform leans hard into the orange. (This can cause a jolt of initial eye shock for Seattle fans accustomed to blue and green!)