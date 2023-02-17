Seattle Sea Dragons team members practice at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas on Feb. 6. Photo: Hailie Lynch/XFL

Seattle spring football is back, as the XFL resumes for the first time since the pandemic shut down its 2020 season. The Sea Dragons travel to take on the D.C. Defenders for the league's opening weekend.

Kickoff is 5pm PST Sunday.

ESPN+ will stream this and all games of the 10-week season.

Context: The eight-team league, an alternative to the NFL, originally launched in 2001, but only lasted a season.

It restarted in 2020, but ended after five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later that year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale pulled together to resurrect the league.

State of play: Some XFL rules are intriguingly different.

There is no option to kick an extra point after a touchdown. Teams have run or pass options that can garner up to three extra points.

Coaches get a once-per-game opportunity to contest any call.

Details: Season and single-game tickets for Lumen Field home games are available online. Single-game seats run from $20-$95, and season passes for the five home games range from $100-$495.

The big picture: There's even more football out there!